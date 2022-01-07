LawCall
Demolition underway on Birmingham’s Quinlan Castle

Crews started working on the inside of Quinlan Castle Friday morning.
Crews started working on the inside of Quinlan Castle Friday morning.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Demolition is underway on a Birmingham landmark.

Crews started working on the inside of Quinlan Castle Friday morning.

Some of the work will affect traffic. Friday, January 7, Richard Arrington Boulevard will be shut down near the castle and will remain closed through January 9.

Monday, January 10, Richard Arrington will be partly reopened, but one lane will remain closed for the rest of the month while the site is cleaned. A portion of 9th Avenue South near Richard Arrington Boulevard will remain closed for the duration of the demolition work.

Southern Research announced plans a few months for a new facility on its Birmingham campus that will allow it to hire more than 100 new scientists and become a hub for pandemic preparedness.

The new building will be located where Quinlan Castle is. The long-vacant apartment building was built in the 1920s and has been deemed unsafe, too costly to repair, and unsuitable for modern lab space.

Southern Research bought the nearly 100-year-old landmark from the city in 2008 for $400,000

“While the castle’s demolition is a bittersweet moment, we are excited about our plans for this site and what they mean for the future of Southern Research and for Alabama,” said Josh Carpenter, Ph.D., the president and CEO of Southern Research. “We are building a new biotech center that will greatly expand our research in infectious diseases like COVID-19 and the chronic health conditions that put our family, friends and communities at risk.

