DCH asks people not to come to the ER unless its an emergency

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with DCH Regional Medical Center made a plea to the public not to come to the emergency room unless you’re going through an actual emergency.

DCH posted a request to the community Wednesday. It asked people not to come to the emergency room for COVID testing or even COVID care unless they felt the situation was an emergency, such as significant difficulty breathing.

They want people with non-life threatening COVID symptoms like a sore throat or stuffy nose to stay home or see their primary care physician for care. DCH is required to see people who come to the ER and address their problems before they can be discharged.

The increase of people coming there with COVID-related concerns is slowing things down in the emergency room.

“In the emergency room setting there’s just a lot of paperwork. There’s just a lot of processes included in getting these patients taken cleared out. So it really slows things down especially when you have other patients that also have issues that need attention. So what that causes is a real slow down overall,” explained Andy North, VP of Marketing and Communications for DCH.

North added they’ve asked people who just need to be tested for coronavirus to consider other alternatives. Those could include pharmacies and or their own physician.

