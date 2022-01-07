City of Birmingham sues Southern Comfort Motels

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham’s latest effort to fight drugs has it suing the owners of the Southern Comfort Motel on 3rd Avenue West.

The suit against Krisna, Inc. says police have responded to several drug and crime calls at the property, and made undercover drug buys there, on top of fielding complaints from people in the area. City attorney Nicole King would not comment specifically on the suit, but explained how the city decides its time to go to court.

“Generally when it gets to this particular point where lawsuits are actually filed, that means as a substantial amount of criminal activity has taken place on the premises, as well as that we have received complaints from outside sources, letting us know that criminal activity has taken place at a particular location” says King.

“We look at the amount of drug activity, how severe we look at what type of activity has taken place on the premises for repeated amount of time. We look at a series or, or particular pattern that may be taking place at these locations.”

King says the city is also in negotiations with the owner of another problematic property, which she would not name.

The Southern Comfort Motel is just blocks from the Town Motel, whose owners the city sued in September. The city says there, it also got calls about drug activity and made several drug seizures.

