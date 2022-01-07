Bon Jovi to perform at Enmarket Arena in April

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bon Jovi will be making a stop at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah in April.

The Bon Jovi 2022 Tour will be in Savannah on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 14 at 10 am, check www.bonjovi.com for specific details on VIP packages as well as on-sale dates and timing. The JBJ Experience member pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, January 11 at 10 am local time

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.