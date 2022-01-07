LawCall
Birmingham Police investigating shooting in North Birmingham

Birmingham Police investigating shooting in North Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened in North Birmingham on Friday evening.

This happened in the 2400 block of 39th Avenue North. Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. So far, no word on what led to this shooting or if there are any suspects in custody.


We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

