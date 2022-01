BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a burned body was found Friday morning.

Authorities were called to the 2800 block of Slayden Avenue around 11 a.m. and found a body in the road.

No suspects are in custody.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.