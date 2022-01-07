Appeal denied for Jeff West, convicted of killing wife, Kat West

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Supreme Court denied an appeal for William Jeffery West who was sentenced to 16 years in prison in the death of his wife, Kathleen (Kat) Dawn West.

The Certificate of Judgement is below:

West was convicted of Manslaughter on Nov. 20, 2020 following a four-day trial.

Jeff West. (Source: Calera PD)

Prosecutors said West killed his wife by hitting her in the head with a liquor bottle. Evidence showed that her body was left partially in the street until found by a neighbor in the early morning hours of Jan. 13, 2018. About the time the victim’s body was discovered, prosecutors said West was seen pacing inside his home with an open front door while the outside temperature was well below freezing.

