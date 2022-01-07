Alabama is wheels up to CFP National Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was wheels up for Alabama on Friday. The Tide took off to head to the National Championship game in Indianapolis where they will face the Georgia Bulldogs again.

Nick Saban and the team left from the Birmingham Airport Friday afternoon for the short flight to Indy. They had a big crowd wishing them well in Tuscaloosa before they left.

Players boarded with their game faces on as they look to win a record-breaking eighth national title for Alabama under coach Saban.

Sure, a lot is at stake, but the players remaining focused on this rematch.

“Everybody’s been level headed. We’ve been good, everybody’s been humble, everybody just going to come to practice ready to practice hard, play hard, pay attention to details,” linebacker Will Anderson said. “Get everybody focused, get ready for this game, no big head no none of that, everybody is humble, ready for the challenge.”

Alabama is set to land at 5:30 p.m. in Indy.

The next time we will hear from Will Anderson and Alabama will be Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. Bryce Young is also set to speak.

