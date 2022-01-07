LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama is wheels up to CFP National Championship

By Lynden Blake
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was wheels up for Alabama on Friday. The Tide took off to head to the National Championship game in Indianapolis where they will face the Georgia Bulldogs again.

Nick Saban and the team left from the Birmingham Airport Friday afternoon for the short flight to Indy. They had a big crowd wishing them well in Tuscaloosa before they left.

Players boarded with their game faces on as they look to win a record-breaking eighth national title for Alabama under coach Saban.

The Alabama Football team left the Birmingham AIrport Friday afternoon.
The Alabama Football team left the Birmingham AIrport Friday afternoon.(WBRC)

Sure, a lot is at stake, but the players remaining focused on this rematch.

“Everybody’s been level headed. We’ve been good, everybody’s been humble, everybody just going to come to practice ready to practice hard, play hard, pay attention to details,” linebacker Will Anderson said. “Get everybody focused, get ready for this game, no big head no none of that, everybody is humble, ready for the challenge.”

Alabama is set to land at 5:30 p.m. in Indy.

The next time we will hear from Will Anderson and Alabama will be Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. Bryce Young is also set to speak.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Wings
Fast Food: Taco Bell has chicken wings for one week
Black ice possible.
FIRST ALERT: Black ice possible overnight with wind chills in the single digits & teens
Schools change schedules ahead of black ice threat
Eli Gold
‘I think that day changed him immensely:’ Eli Gold reflects on Saban’s tenure at Alabama heading into the 2022 National Championship

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Alabama leaves for National Championship in Indy
Academy Sports + Outdoors surprises youth athletes, mentors with Crimson Tide shopping spree
UAB Women’s Basketball game vs. Rice postponed
Zach Calzada
Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada chooses Auburn