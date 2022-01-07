LawCall
Alabama beaches take center stage on state’s new license plates

New Alabama license plates
New Alabama license plates(Alabama Department of Revenue)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is getting new state license plates for 2022.

The state is retiring the green mountain and lake scene. It’s being replaced by a picture of a sandy beach with some clouds and sunrise.

The website alabama.travel is at the bottom of the plate.

The plates have been given to some drivers throughout December. You’ll get yours the month your registration expires.

