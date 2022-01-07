55-year-old Riverside dies following 2-vehicle accident

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 55-year-old Riverside man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Thursday night, according to Pell City Police.

Officers said the accident happened before 6:30 p.m. off Cogswell Avenue.

Investigators said 55-year-old Jimmy Rich died at St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital.

The driver in the other vehicle was taken to UAB Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and two juveniles were taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. No word on their conditions.

The initial investigation shows the second driver was traveling eastbound on Cogswell Avenue and crossed the center line and struck Rich’s SUV.

The Traffic Homicide Unit of the Pell City Police Department is in charge of the ongoing investigation.

