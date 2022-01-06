Warming stations open in Etowah Co.

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Warming stations will be open in Etowah Co. this week as temperatures continue to plummet.

The following locations will be open:

Overnight Warming Shelter:

The Salvation Army Gadsden 114-120 North 11th St., Gadsden, AL 35901 (256)546-4673

Daytime Warming Centers:

Gadsden Public Library (Main Branch) 254 South College Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 256-549-4699 Mon, Wed, Fri: 9am - 5pm Tues, Thurs: 9am - 7pm Saturday: 9am - 2pm

East Gadsden Branch 809 East Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35903 256-549-4691 Mon - Fri: 9am – 5pm

Genealogy Branch (Alabama City) 2700 West Meighan Blvd., Gadsden, AL 35904 256-549-4688 Mon - Fri: 9am – 5pm

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.