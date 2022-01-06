University of Montevallo requiring masks for start of spring semester
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and faculty at the University of Montevallo will be required to wear a face mask in several areas on campus.
The spring semester begins Monday.
The University is currently requiring face coverings for all individuals in the following areas:
- Academic buildings (regardless of social distancing)
- Laboratories and clinics (regardless of social distancing)
- Personal meeting spaces (such as students meeting with faculty and advisors)
- Indoor common areas
- Health-related service offices
- Areas that serve children younger than 5
- During large indoor gatherings on campus
- Other areas marked by official University signage or otherwise clearly communicated by the University
Face masks are not required in the following situations:
- In residence halls
- When outdoors
- While actively eating or drinking
- While exercising
- Employees alone in their private workspace or automobile
