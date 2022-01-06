University of Montevallo requiring masks for start of spring semester

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and faculty at the University of Montevallo will be required to wear a face mask in several areas on campus.

The spring semester begins Monday.

The University is currently requiring face coverings for all individuals in the following areas:

Academic buildings (regardless of social distancing)

Laboratories and clinics (regardless of social distancing)

Personal meeting spaces (such as students meeting with faculty and advisors)

Indoor common areas

Health-related service offices

Areas that serve children younger than 5

During large indoor gatherings on campus

Other areas marked by official University signage or otherwise clearly communicated by the University

Face masks are not required in the following situations:

In residence halls

When outdoors

While actively eating or drinking

While exercising

Employees alone in their private workspace or automobile

