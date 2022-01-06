LawCall
University of Montevallo requiring masks for start of spring semester

The spring semester begins Monday.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and faculty at the University of Montevallo will be required to wear a face mask in several areas on campus.

The University is currently requiring face coverings for all individuals in the following areas:

  • Academic buildings (regardless of social distancing)
  • Laboratories and clinics (regardless of social distancing)
  • Personal meeting spaces (such as students meeting with faculty and advisors)
  • Indoor common areas
  • Health-related service offices
  • Areas that serve children younger than 5
  • During large indoor gatherings on campus
  • Other areas marked by official University signage or otherwise clearly communicated by the University

Face masks are not required in the following situations:

  • In residence halls
  • When outdoors
  • While actively eating or drinking
  • While exercising
  • Employees alone in their private workspace or automobile

