University of Alabama partners with the Smithsonian to show religious aspects of January 6th US Capitol attack

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama and the Smithsonian Institute worked together to take a closer look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

They combined those findings in one place so you can see it for yourself.

The University of Alabama Religious Studies Department and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History looked at the religious dimensions of what happened at the Capitol that day.

They created an online resource called Uncivil Religion: January 6, 2021. It features videos and pictures, tweets, FBI files, and other public documents from that day that related to religion.

Michael Altman, an Associate Professor of Religion at the University of Alabama, cited examples of prayers, hymns being sung, as well as religious imagery that included bible verses on display at the Capitol on the day of the riot that are on the website.

The website also features interpretive essays on those religious symbols written by scholars from around the world who were recruited to work in the project.

“I hope it’s there for everyone who has questions about how religion, whether it’s American Christianity or religion more broadly, what it’s doing in politics right now. And I think in a lot of ways, we offer some answers to that through the various essays,” said Altman.

The website is up and running now. You can visit it here: https://uncivilreligion.org

