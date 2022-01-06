LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

UAB to open 2022 season with Alabama A&M

UAB defeats FAU 31-14
UAB defeats FAU 31-14(UAB Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers will open the 2022 season at home on Thursday night, Sept. 1, against Alabama A&M.

Alabama A&M is the first of six home games for the Blazers in 2022, which also includes hosting reigning C-USA champion UTSA. UAB’s full schedule will be released in the upcoming weeks.

Season tickets for the 2022 UAB Football season are now available. For more information about season ticket pricing, call the UAB Athletics Ticket Office at 205-975-UAB1. Fans can also request more information by clicking here.

“The first year at Protective Stadium was a major success and we are excited to provide our fans with a full six-game schedule this season,” said head coach Bill Clark. “Our fans have been extremely vital to our program’s success and we look forward to providing them with another competitive product on the field in 2022.”

The last time UAB hosted Alabama A&M, the Blazers set an attendance record of 45,212 fans to witness the return of UAB Football on Sept. 2, 2017.

UAB ended the 2021 season with a big win to close out the 2021 season with a 31-28 victory over No. 13 BYU in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Macy’s closing at Brookwood Village
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix possible in our northwest counties Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix possible in our northwest counties Thursday morning
Schools change schedules ahead of Winter Weather Advisory
Eli Gold
“I think that day changed him immensely:” Eli Gold reflects on Saban’s tenure at Alabama heading into the 2022 National Championship

Latest News

Nick Saban at Practice
Evan Neal remembers the last time Alabama met up with Georgia in the National Championship
Tide preparing for rematch against Georgia
Tide preparing for rematch against Georgia
Eli Gold
“I think that day changed him immensely:” Eli Gold reflects on Saban’s tenure at Alabama heading into the 2022 National Championship
12/31/21 MFB Alabama vs Cincinnati CFP Semi-Final Team Photo by UA/CrimsonTidePhotos
National Championship ticket prices plummeting, well below $1000