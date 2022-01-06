LawCall
Two suspects arrested in murder of Birmingham man

Officials say 52-year-old Dennis Manning and 42-year-old Marion Manning were arrested in the shooting death of 34-year-old Justin Rasha Lee.
Officials say 52-year-old Dennis Manning and 42-year-old Marion Manning were arrested in the shooting death of 34-year-old Justin Rasha Lee.(Birmingham Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they have arrested two men in connection with a homicide from October.

Officials say 52-year-old Dennis Manning and 42-year-old Marion Manning were arrested in the shooting death of 34-year-old Justin Rasha Lee. Lee was shot and killed in October of 2021.

The Manning’s have been charged with Capital Murder and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol. They are being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

