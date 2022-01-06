Tricks and tips for a successful Dry January

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “New year, new me.” It’s a saying people cling to each January.

While some head back to the gym, others may be participating in “Dry January.”

If you decided to cut out alcohol this month, here are some tips and recipes to help you stick to it.

Raise your glass to a month filled with mocktails!

“This one we are using a spiritless bourbon, it’s called Kentucky 74,” Helen Bar Manager, Kristine Brown, said.

Brown keeps a mocktail menu year-round at Helen, but during dry January, she adds a few more creations to her collection.

“One thing about dry January is it gives us a chance to really look at our drinking habits,” Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Joshua Klapow, said.

Dr. Klapow said you can see differences by cutting out or limiting alcohol for just 31 days.

“Your sleep may improve, you may lose some weight because of the empty calories, again depending on how much you were drinking,” Dr. Klapow said.

A key ingredient to make your mocktails enjoyable all month long - Brown said citrus.

“Citrus, lemons and limes, are definitely your go-to. Most people are going to have sugars in your pantries to make syrups with,” Brown added.

This way you don’t miss a beat.

“They have the option to hang out with their friends and feel included when they don’t feel like participating in alcohol, and they can still feel part of everybody else with a fancy glass in their hand, and still a drink inside,” Brown said.

Fun drinks aside, Klapow said the psychological takeaway from dry January may be the most rewarding.

“Just really showing yourself how much control you have over your own behavior and decision making,” Dr. Klapow added.

Helen plans to add alcohol-free wine to their menu in 2022 too. You can visit them at 2013 2nd Avenue North in Birmingham.

