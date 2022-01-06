Sylacauga City Schools moves to E-learning amid high positivity rate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winter break is almost over for Alabama students but rising cases of COVID are forcing some area schools to implement E-learning.

Superintendent of Sylacauga City Schools, Dr. Michele Eller said research shows students learn best when in the classroom in front of their teachers.

But she said with the spread of COVID running rampant in the community, she had to make the tough decision to go to E-learning.

District leaders made the decision Sunday to go to E-learning starting Wednesday. Sylacauga City Schools will resume in-person instruction beginning Monday, January 10.

Dr. Eller said she understands this poses a hardship for some parents, but she wanted to let families know early so they could make adjustments in their schedules.

Dr. Eller said at least 10 teachers are sick at home right now with COVID, and many students have tested positive for the virus.

Teachers and staff were on campus Monday masked up to attend personal development meetings, make instructional packets, and adjust their lesson plans to ensure they’re ready for online learning.

“In conjunction with looking at the numbers from the Coosa Valley Medical Center, I also have two doctors represented on my board and looking at their patient numbers over the break, we just felt like it was the right move to make to try this at least for a couple of days and see if our numbers can’t decrease. My biggest fear was coming back the high transmissibility rate and then having to go to E-learning…having to shut down later. I’d rather be a little proactive on the onset,” Dr. Eller explained.

The district will have a drive-through pick up station on Tuesday and Wednesday for parents and caregivers to pick up Chromebooks for middle school students… and instructional packets for students in grades K thru 5.

They will also be able to pick up meals for the week at that time.

Dr. Eller advises parents and caregivers to follow the Sylacauga City Schools website at https://www.scsboe.org/ and district Facebook page for updated information.

