School rallies around family whose house caught fire in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ala. (WBRC) - A house fire destroyed the home of a family of five in Alexandria on Monday.

Jordan Jones says she’d taken her daughters to the movies when she received a call from her husband. All she could hear was “house” and “fire”, she knew something was wrong. But once she got to her neighborhood, she couldn’t believe all the fire trucks were there for her house.

They’d just moved in last March and celebrated their first Christmas more than a week before. Now everything they owned is gone.

Jones is grateful her husband was able to save her dog and her baby book. Her mother passed away a couple of years ago and now it’s the only thing she has left from her.

“My mom had wrote my whole birth story in my baby book. I had wrote to my girls in it,” says Jones. “My mom passed away two years ago, so all of my memories are gone. I was so glad I still have that book.”

She knows their road to recovery will be a long one, but she says the outpouring of support from neighbors and community members in Alexandria is more than she expected.

“To help financially. Given clothes,” says Jones. “Given gift cards. They’ve just told me they’re here and they come and just sit with me. My neighbors were amazing the night of, just got me everything that we needed. I just could not be more grateful. I’m going to be a better friend from now on. Because people have really come together to help us out.”

Jones’ family has set up a GoFundMe. If you’d like to donate, you can visit this link: https://gofund.me/5437cb07

Each school in Alexandria is also collecting donations. To learn more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/AHSValleyCubs/

