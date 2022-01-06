LawCall
Rising Star: Isaiah Roberson

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Isaiah Roberson!

Isaiah is a senior at West End High School with a 3.75 GPA. He is a member of FFA, Beta Club, is SGA President and on the football, baseball and basketball teams. Outside of school, he is an active member of his church and volunteers throughout the community. He is always determined to meet his goals and plans to study physical therapy in college.

Isaiah, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

