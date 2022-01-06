Pedestrian struck in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Fairfield.

This happened Thursday evening on 64th Street and EJ Oliver Boulevard. So far no word on the extent of the person’s injuries, or what led to this accident.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

