Paying attention to COVID-related scams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With COVID-19 cases rising across the state, the Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama wants to remind you to be aware of potential COVID-19 related scams.

“Since tests are in high demand, scammers may try to cash in on that in a variety of ways,“ said Alex Derencz, Communications Manager for the BBB Serving Central and South Alabama. “This is a great reminder that scammers package a variety of scams with COVID-19 as the wrapping paper.”

Officials say remember these tips to avoid falling victim to COVID-19 scams.

Talk to your healthcare provider when it comes to finding a test or vaccine.

Research before you buy.

Guard your personal information like the valuable commodity it is.

Be a healthy skeptic.

Go directly to the source.

If you have fallen victim to a recent scam, you can report it here.

