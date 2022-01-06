LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Paying attention to COVID-related scams

With COVID-19 cases rising across the state, the Better Business Bureau Serving Central and...
With COVID-19 cases rising across the state, the Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama wants to remind you to be aware of potential COVID-19 related scams.(AP)
By WBRC Staff and Alex Derencz
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With COVID-19 cases rising across the state, the Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama wants to remind you to be aware of potential COVID-19 related scams.

“Since tests are in high demand, scammers may try to cash in on that in a variety of ways,“ said Alex Derencz, Communications Manager for the BBB Serving Central and South Alabama. “This is a great reminder that scammers package a variety of scams with COVID-19 as the wrapping paper.”

Officials say remember these tips to avoid falling victim to COVID-19 scams.

  • Talk to your healthcare provider when it comes to finding a test or vaccine.
  • Research before you buy.
  • Guard your personal information like the valuable commodity it is.
  • Be a healthy skeptic.
  • Go directly to the source.

If you have fallen victim to a recent scam, you can report it here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Macy’s closing at Brookwood Village
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix possible in our northwest counties Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix possible in our northwest counties Thursday morning
Eli Gold
‘I think that day changed him immensely:’ Eli Gold reflects on Saban’s tenure at Alabama heading into the 2022 National Championship
Schools change schedules ahead of black ice threat

Latest News

Pedestrian struck in Fairfield
Pedestrian struck in Fairfield
Tyler Shelton Perry and Amber Nichole Gale were both arrested an d charged as the child...
Man, woman arrested as baby recovers in hospital from suspected fentanyl overdose in Monroe
Dry January
Tricks and tips for a successful Dry January
Many were excited to hear there was another weapon in the fight against COVID, but doctors warn...
Doctors warn COVID antiviral pills may be dangerous for some patients
Child killed in murder-suicide in Tuscaloosa County
Child killed in murder-suicide in Tuscaloosa County