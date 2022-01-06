Man, woman arrested as baby recovers in hospital from suspected fentanyl overdose in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man and a woman are in jail as a baby is recovering in the hospital from a suspected overdose in Monroe.

On Jan. 4, the Monroe Police Department responded to Atrium Union in reference to a 14-month old baby that had been brought in due to an overdose of suspected fentanyl.

During the investigation, police say a search warrant was executed on a home on South Church Street in Monroe.

After the search, police say Tyler Shelton Perry was arrested for felony child abuse, trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture sell deliver a controlled substance, possession of Schedule I, manufacture marijuana, possession of cocaine, and maintain a dwelling for use, storage, or sale of controlled substances.

Perry is currently being held at the Union County Jail under a $550,000 secured bond.

The next day, police said further investigation led to a warrant issued for felony child abuse on Amber Nichole Gale. The Monroe Police Department received information that Gale was currently living in Stallings.

This information was shared with the Stallings Police Department which immediately responded and apprehended Gale. Gale was shortly thereafter taken to the Union County Jail where she is awaiting a bond.

“The Monroe Police Department would like to thank the Stallings Police Department for their quick response and apprehension of Ms. Gale,” a Facebook post read from the police department.

The child is currently recovering at a local medical facility and improving.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are forthcoming.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.