How you can prepare for winter weather and stay safe on the roads

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you walk outside, you’ll notice the temperatures are beginning to drop. Which means driving conditions could only get worse, but how can you be prepared for the challenge? There are a number of ways to make sure you are prepared for the winter weather, but first, you must winterize your car.

“Make sure your tires are OK, that they are properly inflated. Check your brakes, fluid levels, your wiper blades, all of your lights and bulbs around the vehicle so that you can see and others can see you and just be prepared,” said AAA Alabama Representative Clay Ingram.

There is a long list of suggested preparations. One of the most important items is preparing an emergency or go bag that will remain in your vehicle.

“Most of the common items are what I do have in here, jumper cables, air compressor, patch kits, first aid stuff, hand warmers,” said Tribe Owner Clinton Babers.

Babers sells pre-made emergency situation bags for several different scenarios. Each a little different from one another. Blankets are almost universal. That way you can stay warm if stranded for an extended period of time.

“All emergencies are different, but no one thinks they need anything until the moment that they need it. And when you need it, and don’t have it, it’s already too late,” said Babers.

Your go bag should be unique to you, but they should all contain water, non perishables, and a bag of abrasive material, like kitty litter if you get stuck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.