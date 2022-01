HEFLIN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Heflin Police Department is mourning the loss of their K-9 officer in the line of duty Wednesday night.

Beni was a dual purpose K-9 who alerted officers of the odor of narcotics and did tracking and apprehension.

He served 4 years with the department.

Thank you for your service Beni!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.