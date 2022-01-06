FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix possible in our northwest counties Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some sun managed to break out across Alabama today, warming some of us up to near 60 degrees, but the milder sunshine is short-lived. As we are beginning to see on our First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar, clouds move back in overnight, eventually bringing rain back to central Alabama for Thursday morning. Our Next Big Thing is the possibility of a wintry mix across north Alabama Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tomorrow from 5:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. in Lamar, Marion, Winston, and Cullman Counties, where freezing rain could potentially fall thanks to a shallow layer of colder (near freezing) air at the surface. For the rest of us, temperatures are forecast to be milder in comparison to areas north and west, so a cold rain will fall throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. Places under the Winter Weather Advisory could see a light glaze develop on roads if freezing rain manages to fall tomorrow morning, so avoid travel if possible then to play it safe.

After 1:00-2:00 P.M., any lingering rain should begin to exit central and east Alabama, but we will monitor if the Arctic air coming in could support a brief changeover to a few flurries on the backside of this system. Otherwise, precipitation moves out and blustery winds will usher in bitterly cold air that could drop temperatures to freezing by sunset with wind chills in the teens. Though winds should be strong enough to evaporate any residual moisture on the roads, we cannot rule out some slick spots on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses Thursday night into Friday morning, so drive cautiously. This Arctic Blast also warrants a First Alert for a Hard Freeze on Friday morning with temperatures plunging into the upper teens and low 20s. We always tell you to remember the 4 P’s though normally you can get away without being concerned about your pipes; however, hard freezes warrant dripping your faucets and leaving cabinet doors open as pipes can be more prone to bursting during such a frigid temperature drop.

FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix possible in our northwest counties Thursday morning (WBRC)

Some clouds could stubbornly linger Friday morning before ushering in sunshine for the rest of the day and into the first part of the weekend. Highs will struggle to get any warmer than the low 40s, and eventually temperatures will fall back into the 20s by Saturday morning. Saturday will feature a mostly sunny sky with dry weather and highs in the 50s. For the latter half of the weekend, we have a First Alert for stormy weather returning to central Alabama. For now, the severe threat looks low, though we could see some isolated, strong storms in the mix. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday would be the day to do them, a good excuse to squeeze in a Sunday nap though! Sunday will be briefly warmer with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

The warm-up on Sunday will be short-lived as another cold front comes through for the start of next week, making for cool and dry conditions for watching the National Championship on Monday. So, at least for the foreseeable future, no signs of any record-breaking heat in the forecast, just some bouts of cold winter weather!

