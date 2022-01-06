First Alert for rain and falling temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! We are watching a strong cold front that will give us showers and drop our temperatures quickly today. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing rain in Mississippi spreading eastward into Alabama. We will likely deal with scattered showers during the morning and afternoon hours. A winter weather advisory continues for Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties today until 2 PM. There’s a chance we could see some of the rain switch over to freezing rain, but accumulations appear low at this point. Only expect a glaze of ice possible in these counties. One reason why accumulations appear low is thanks to our temperatures. Most locations are well above the freezing points with most of us in the 40s with upper 30s in our far northern locations. We are looking at patchy fog in parts of east Alabama this morning. A dense fog advisory is out for areas along and east of I-65 until 8 AM this morning. Visibility could be a quarter of a mile in a few spots. Drive cautiously especially if you live in Gadsden, Pell City, and around the Anniston area.

Most of the rain should be out of Central Alabama by 3-4 PM with temperatures falling quickly behind the rain. Plan for temperatures to briefly warm-up along and south of I-20/59 into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Areas under the advisory in northwest Alabama will likely stay in the 30s today. Once the rain moves through, temperatures will rapidly drop going into the afternoon and evening hours. We will likely end up in the 30s by 4-5 PM. Winds will also increase from the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. When you factor in the wind and the temperatures this evening, it will feel like it is in the 20s. My main concern for areas along and north of I-20/59 is the potential for black ice to form late tonight as temperatures drop below freezing. Anything that remains wet will likely become slick. Let’s hope that the breezy conditions can help dry off most surfaces.

Hard Freeze Expected Tonight: With cloud cover decreasing tonight, temperatures are expected to drop quickly. I think most of us will see lows tomorrow morning in the low to mid 20s. A few upper teens will be possible in north Alabama. Make sure you protect your pipes and bring your pets inside. It wouldn’t hurt to drip the faucets, especially if you live in Marion, Winston, Cullman, and Blount counties. Any wet surfaces will likely become slick. We could see black ice in some spots tomorrow morning. I would recommend driving cautiously if you see wet spots tomorrow morning. Anything that looks wet will likely be icy. Use extra caution around bridges and overpasses. Good news about tomorrow is that we’ll likely see decreasing clouds and a partly cloudy sky. It will remain chilly tomorrow with highs in the lower 40s. Winds will continue from the north at 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast: The best day of the weekend will be Saturday. We should stay dry, and temperatures will trend closer to average. We will start the weekend off cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s Saturday morning. Plan for a mostly sunny sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Cloud cover is forecast to increase Saturday evening as another cold front begins to move into the Southeast. Plan for temperatures to cool into the upper 30s and lower 40s Sunday morning.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing after today’s rain and cold temperatures will be the arrival of more showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Sunday. The severe threat appears very low ahead of this system. If any strong storms form, it will likely occur along the Gulf Coast. We could see a few showers Sunday morning in west Alabama, but the bulk of the steady to moderate rainfall will likely occur in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will briefly warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s Sunday afternoon. Once the rain moves out Sunday night, temperatures are forecast to drop quickly. We will likely end up in the upper 20s and lower 30s Monday morning.

Mostly Dry and Cool Next Week: Next week is looking like a quiet weather pattern shaping up. I think we’ll start the week off chilly with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Temperatures are forecast to warm-up near average by next Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Cloud cover will likely increase by the second half of the week. We could see rain chances return next Friday and Saturday.

