Fast Food: Taco Bell has chicken wings for one week

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Beginning Thursday, January 6, 2022 and for a limited time, you can get Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Wings, available after 2:00 p.m.

The special one-week offer features five, bone-in Crispy Chicken Wings, coated in Mexican Queso seasoning, crisped and served along with their signature spicy ranch dipping sauce.

Fans can grab the Crispy Chicken Wings on-the-go box for $5.99.

Taco Bell has also announced a new monthly taco subscription.

