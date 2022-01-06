Evan Neal remembers the last time Alabama met up with Georgia in the National Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is in Tuscaloosa working hard preparing for the title game against Georgia. The Tide hope to win back-to-back national championships..

In an all-SEC affair, there are so many connections between Alabama and Georgia.

High school teammates have turned frenemies on the field, and if players somehow didn’t know much about each other after the SEC Championship game, now they do.

Alabama came out on top in the first matchup this season, but these players know anything can happen in the National Championship.

Back in 2018, the title game against Georgia is where legends were made, in Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith with the 2nd and 26 play.

Evan Neal remembers being in high school watching that one.

“I remember how crazy of a game it was, really competitive game, went down to the wire, that’s what championship games are all about,” Neal said.

