City of Birmingham suing Southern Comfort Motels

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham’s Office of the City Attorney sued the owners and operators of Southern Comfort Motels located at 725 3rd Avenue West. The city said there is a high amount of illegal drug activity and violence associated with the property.

Krisna, Inc. has been named as the owner in the complaint.

The city states the owner of the property has been notified that a drug-related nuisance exists on their property and has “refused or failed to correct the ongoing problem.”

The city contends:

· There have been arrests of persons for drug-related activity and for violent offenses occurring at the property.

· Law enforcement officers have made investigative purchases of drugs from the property.

· The Birmingham Police Department Narcotics Unit has served and executed search warrants at the property.

· There is an increased volume of vehicular and pedestrian traffic to and from the property.

· There is an increase in police calls to the property related to the use of drugs, or to violence stemming from drug-related activity.

· Complaints have been made to law enforcement and other government officials about the illegal activity associated with the property.

“We will continue to hold property owners accountable by taking action against those who pose a danger for individuals both at their properties and the surrounding neighborhood,” City Attorney Nicole King said.

The Code of Alabama, 1975, Section 6-5-156.3 allows municipalities to seek a permanent injunction of the property preventing further use as a drug nuisance and to seek damages pursuant to Section 6-5-155.6 (d)(4).

Problems with drug and nuisance properties can be reported via email to problemproperty@birminghamal.gov or residents may call the internal Drug and Nuisance Abatement Team at 205-254-2369 during normal business hours.

