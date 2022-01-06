LawCall
Center of Hope adding additional beds with freezing temperatures on the horizon

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham announced emergency shelter beds are available at the Center of Hope for those who need a warm place to stay on Thursday.

The Salvation Army said it is implementing it’s Cold Weather Police, with freezing temperatures expected across Central Alabama. The City of Birmingham announced that they will open a warming station at the BJCC as well.

