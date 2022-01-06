LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham Police issues warning on recent scams

Police say scammers have called people by cell phone, addressing them by their name.
Police say scammers have called people by cell phone, addressing them by their name.(Source: WDAM)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has issued an alert about a recent scam across the city.

Police say scammers have called people by cell phone, addressing them by their name. The scammer claims to be a supervisor with the Birmingham City Jail, saying that they have the person’s family member in jail, but will release them if a payment is made through Cash App, PayPal, or Green Dot card.

Officials with the Birmingham Police Department say they will never ask for a form of payment over the phone.

If you, or someone you know has fallen victim to this scam, call the Birmingham Police Department’s Financial Crime Division at 205-254-1761.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Macy’s closing at Brookwood Village
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix possible in our northwest counties Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix possible in our northwest counties Thursday morning
Eli Gold
‘I think that day changed him immensely:’ Eli Gold reflects on Saban’s tenure at Alabama heading into the 2022 National Championship
Schools change schedules ahead of black ice threat

Latest News

Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Wings
Fast Food: Taco Bell has chicken wings for one week
The spring semester begins Monday.
University of Montevallo requiring masks for start of spring semester
City of Birmingham suing Southern Comfort Motels
Sylacauga City Schools moves to E-learning amid high positivity rate