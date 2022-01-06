Birmingham Police issues warning on recent scams
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has issued an alert about a recent scam across the city.
Police say scammers have called people by cell phone, addressing them by their name. The scammer claims to be a supervisor with the Birmingham City Jail, saying that they have the person’s family member in jail, but will release them if a payment is made through Cash App, PayPal, or Green Dot card.
Officials with the Birmingham Police Department say they will never ask for a form of payment over the phone.
If you, or someone you know has fallen victim to this scam, call the Birmingham Police Department’s Financial Crime Division at 205-254-1761.
