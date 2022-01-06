Birmingham detectives ask for help solving homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham detectives are asking for help solving a homicide.

Kwesi Barham, 18, was found shot to death in the 1700 block of 87th Street North on October 24. An East Precinct officer on routine patrol discovered Barham lying unresponsive in the road. It is unknown how long he had been there. The area, although secluded, was still a frequently traveled area.

Public Assistance with Kwesi Barham's Homicide Investigation



Detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information on a homicide which occurred on Sunday, October 24, 2021. pic.twitter.com/mPaz0TPmXa — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) January 6, 2022

Anyone with information which will help detectives, please contact the Homicide Division directly at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. Simply download the app and submit a tip. Updates will be provided as information becomes available. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

