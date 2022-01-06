LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham detectives ask for help solving homicide

Kwesi Barham, 18, was found shot to death in the 1700 block of 87th Street North on October 24.
Kwesi Barham, 18, was found shot to death in the 1700 block of 87th Street North on October 24.(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham detectives are asking for help solving a homicide.

Kwesi Barham, 18, was found shot to death in the 1700 block of 87th Street North on October 24. An East Precinct officer on routine patrol discovered Barham lying unresponsive in the road.  It is unknown how long he had been there. The area, although secluded, was still a frequently traveled area.

Anyone with information which will help detectives, please contact the Homicide Division directly at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. Simply download the app and submit a tip. Updates will be provided as information becomes available. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macy’s closing at Brookwood Village
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix possible in our northwest counties Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix possible in our northwest counties Thursday morning
Schools change schedules ahead of Winter Weather Advisory
COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance extended to K-12 school settings
Eli Gold
“I think that day changed him immensely:” Eli Gold reflects on Saban’s tenure at Alabama heading into the 2022 National Championship

Latest News

3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Republicans in the Alabama House of Representatives say abolishing the permit requirement to...
House GOP backs end of handgun permit requirement