LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham CEO elected as first African American chairman of Business Council of Alabama

Mike Kemp
Mike Kemp(BCA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Business Council of Alabama (BCA) announced its leadership positions for 2022 with a new group of officers, executive committee members and board of directors. The positions were approved during its annual meeting.

Mike Kemp was elected as the BCA’s 36th chairman, succeeding Gary Smith. Kemp has been a longtime leader with the BCA serving as the organization’s first vice chairman, an executive member, and chairman of ProgressPAC, BCA’s political arm. With this new position, he is now the first African American chairman of BCA.

“BCA has been the foundation of business advocacy for 35 years, and I am honored to step into this position that so many talented individuals have held before me. I am extremely optimistic about what we can accomplish if we communicate, innovate and work together. BCA is a member driven organization, and I am going to draw on the talents and experience of our leadership team and membership to meet our goals. BCA always acts in the best interest of our state, our employers and their families and that will not change,” Kemp said.

Kemp is the founder, president and CEO of Birmingham’s KMS (Kemp Management Solutions).

Kemp holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from UAB and an associate of arts degree in Mathematics from Alabama State University. He serves on several corporate and community boards, including: First Horizon Bank, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Alabama, Downtown Rotary Club of Birmingham, and Operation HOPE.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It will infect everyone in this state at some point, probably’: Dr. Scott Harris said Omicron spreading like wildfire
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Woman killed in car off Tarrant Huffman Road
Woman shot and killed in vehicle, man injured in Birmingham
People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York's Times Square on Dec. 13, 2021. The...
How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
Winter Weather Advisory
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory for Marion, Lamar, Winston and Cullman counties

Latest News

Online registry for people with private tornado shelters
Tuscaloosa County EMA creates private storm shelter registry for first responders
Medical workers infected with COVID are adding to the strain on the health care system. That’s...
UAB: Emergency Departments have more patients than they can comfortably care for
University Laboratory School
BR fourth-grader suspended for refusing to wear mask
Macy's closing at Brookwood Village
Macy's closing at Brookwood Village