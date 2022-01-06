LawCall
Academy Sports + Outdoors surprises youth athletes, mentors with Crimson Tide shopping spree

((Source: WBRC))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Five children and five mentors from Bessemer PAL (Police Athletic League) got a surprise shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Hoover Thursday.

Ahead of the CFP National Championship game, Academy Sports + Outdoors helped the students and mentors gear up for game day with the University of Alabama shopping spree. Each one got a $150 gift card to shop the store for caps, jerseys, t-shirts, novelty items and more.

Additionally, Academy Sports + Outdoors provided a $1,500 gift card to Bessemer PAL to purchase sports equipment for their programs.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is a proud partner of National P.A.L.

