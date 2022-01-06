57-year-old Calera man missing
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police are looking for 57-year-old David Sean Holdorf.
Officers said Holdorf was last seen on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 867 Highway 89 lot 3C Calera around 7:00 p.m. wearing a blue jacket, white shirt and khaki pants.
Officers said Holdorf has a recent history of strokes.
If you have any information please call the Calera Police Department at (205) 668-3505.
