LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

57-year-old Calera man missing

David Sean Holdorf
David Sean Holdorf(Calera Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police are looking for 57-year-old David Sean Holdorf.

Officers said Holdorf was last seen on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 867 Highway 89 lot 3C Calera around 7:00 p.m. wearing a blue jacket, white shirt and khaki pants.

Officers said Holdorf has a recent history of strokes.

Missing Person We are currently looking for David Sean Holdorf 57 year old W/M 6’1” 200lbs with a recent history of...

Posted by City of Calera Police Department on Thursday, January 6, 2022

If you have any information please call the Calera Police Department at (205) 668-3505.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Macy’s closing at Brookwood Village
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix possible in our northwest counties Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix possible in our northwest counties Thursday morning
Schools change schedules ahead of Winter Weather Advisory
Eli Gold
‘I think that day changed him immensely:’ Eli Gold reflects on Saban’s tenure at Alabama heading into the 2022 National Championship

Latest News

Heflin K-9 Beni with his human partner Major Danny Turner
Heflin PD loses K-9 in the line of duty
Warming stations open in Etowah Co.
Jack Baker - Alabama winner of the Bonnie Plants 3rd-Grade Cabbage Program contest
Student wins contest with 30 pound cabbage
ESPN/SEC Network CFB Analyst Cole Cubelic breaks down National Championship Matchup
ESPN/SEC Network CFB Analyst Cole Cubelic breaks down National Championship Matchup