3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people, including a mother and her son are dead Thursday morning in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

The bodies of a man, a woman and an 8-year old boy were found at a home in the 9700 block of Charolais Drive early this morning.

The man is believed to be the shooter and family members at the scene identify him as the woman’s boyfriend.

The incident is still under investigation by the Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

Please check back for updates

