3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people, including a mother and her son are dead Thursday morning in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

The bodies of a man, a woman and an 8-year old boy were found at a home in the 9700 block of Charolais Drive early this morning.

The man is believed to be the shooter and family members at the scene identify him as the woman’s boyfriend.

The incident is still under investigation by the Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

Please check back for updates

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.