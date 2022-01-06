2 killed in Northport crash after driver tried to avoid deer

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead after a crash Wednesday night in Northport.

The victims have been identified as 62-year-old Luke Marlowe Smith of Coker and 35-year-old Heather Lynn Scott of Northport.

The accident happened in the 4800 block of McFarland Boulevard.

Northport Police, Fire and Rescue and NorthStar Ambulance responded to the scene where they located the accident involving a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Smith and a 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by Scott.

The preliminary investigation found Smith was traveling east on McFarland Blvd. when he attempted to avoid hitting a deer. Smith lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median and hit the vehicle driven by Scott traveling west on McFarland Blvd.

The accident is being investigated by Northport Police Department Traffic Reconstruction Unit.

