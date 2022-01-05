Will Anderson describes body as engine, all other accolades just make his car look nice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Will Anderson Jr. is getting ready to play in his second national title game. The sophomore linebacker is in the midst of a fantastic season leading the nation in sacks with 17.5. He finished fifth in the Heisman trophy voting.

When asked about not making the trip to New York, Anderson opened up about how he’s not dwelling on what’s now the past.

He said he talked to his high school coach after not being a Heisman finalist. His coach told him his body is an engine, the most important part of a car. Anderson said his coach added nothing else matters that much.

“As long as your engine is going in your car you’re fine,” Anderson said. “For instance, me getting that Nagurski Trophy, that was just a pair of rims on my car. So I think that’s how you approach it. As long as your engine is there, you keep going. Anything else, that’s just to make you look nice. When he broke that down to me and explained that to me, I think that was one of the best things he could ever do. He really opened my eyes to me.”

Anderson said as long as he has his engine, he is OK. Now he looks to the bigger picture, which is accomplishing his goal of winning another national championship with Alabama.

Alabama faces Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship January 10 at 7:00 p.m. in Indianapolis.

