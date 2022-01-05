Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 37-year-old Steven Ray Tucker.
According to the sheriff’s office Tucker is a wanted Alabama Probationer in Fayette County. However, his family has filed a Missing Persons report after not hearing from him.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Steven Ray Tucker is asked to call Investigator Brad Curtis at (205) 302-6464.
