Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 37-year-old Steven Ray Tucker.

According to the sheriff’s office Tucker is a wanted Alabama Probationer in Fayette County. However, his family has filed a Missing Persons report after not hearing from him.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Steven Ray Tucker is asked to call Investigator Brad Curtis at (205) 302-6464.

