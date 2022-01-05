Vestavia Hills High School football coach resigns after 1 year

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills High School head football coach Sean Calhoun has resigned after one season with the Rebels.

Calhoun was hired as the new head coach at Colquitt County High School in Georgia.

Calhoun ran Colquitt’s offense in 2014 and 2015, during which the Packers were 30-0 and won two state titles under coach Rush Propst.

Calhoun went 4 and 6 this past season at Vestavia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.