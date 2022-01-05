LawCall
Vestavia Hills High School football coach resigns after 1 year

Sean Calhoun has been named the new head coach of the Colquitt County Packers.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills High School head football coach Sean Calhoun has resigned after one season with the Rebels.

Calhoun was hired as the new head coach at Colquitt County High School in Georgia.

Calhoun ran Colquitt’s offense in 2014 and 2015, during which the Packers were 30-0 and won two state titles under coach Rush Propst.

Calhoun went 4 and 6 this past season at Vestavia.

