Vernon man killed in tractor-trailer accident

(Live 5/File)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILCOX Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Vernon man was killed in a tractor-trailer accident in Wilcox County on Wednesday, January 5, according to Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The accident happened around midnight.

Troopers said Charles Dwight Owens, 35, was killed when the truck he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees.

Troopers said Owens, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 5 near the 5 mile marker, approximately five miles north of Thomasville, in Wilcox County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

