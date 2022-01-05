UAB Hospital: Don’t visit ER for COVID testing, non-emergency reasons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with UAB Hospital sent an urgent message Tuesday evening asking folks not to visit their emergency department for COVID testing or for symptoms or reasons that do not require emergent care.

In the message, UAB says their emergency departments are experiencing record numbers of patients with COVID symptoms, resulting in longer wait times for all patients, including those with emergency needs.

UAB says if you are experiencing non-life threatening COVID symptoms like a sore throat or stuffy nose, you should stay home and consider contacting your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic if you need medical care for those symptoms.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.