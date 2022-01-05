LawCall
Tuscaloosa Co. EMA suggests registering your storm shelter

(KAIT)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency is suggesting that individual storm shelters or safe rooms installed at a home, church, or business be registered with the EMA.

Registering is optional, but doing so allows first responders to know the location of a shelter so they can check for occupants after a disaster.

The EMA suggests including pictures of your shelter and the surrounding area to help first responders pinpoint your location in case debris makes it hard to find.

Registering does not make your shelter visible to the public and has no connection with building permits or related inspections.

Register at www.tuscaloosacountyema.org

