Titusville Library to host food and diaper giveaway
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TITUSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Titusville Branch Library announced it will be hosting a food and diaper giveaway on January 6th.
The Library is partnering with the UAB Community project CHEER for the food giveaway. They are also partnering with Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank of Birmingham to giveaway free diapers. Those who are looking to participate must check out five library books.
To register for the giveaway, click here.
