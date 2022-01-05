LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Titusville Library to host food and diaper giveaway

Titusville Library hosting food and diaper giveaway
Titusville Library hosting food and diaper giveaway(Titusville Branch Library)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TITUSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Titusville Branch Library announced it will be hosting a food and diaper giveaway on January 6th.

The Library is partnering with the UAB Community project CHEER for the food giveaway. They are also partnering with Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank of Birmingham to giveaway free diapers. Those who are looking to participate must check out five library books.

To register for the giveaway, click here.

Titusville Library hosting food and diaper giveaway
Titusville Library hosting food and diaper giveaway(Titusville Branch Library)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It will infect everyone in this state at some point, probably’: Dr. Scott Harris said Omicron spreading like wildfire
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Woman killed in car off Tarrant Huffman Road
Woman shot and killed in vehicle, man injured in Birmingham
People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York's Times Square on Dec. 13, 2021. The...
How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
Winter Weather Advisory
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory for Marion, Lamar, Winston and Cullman counties

Latest News

Glamping in Sandy Creek
A Glamping We Will Go
Tuscaloosa Co. EMA suggests registering your storm shelter
Mother, 2 children killed in Haleyville house fire.
Mom, 2 children killed in Haleyville house fire
New York Pizza closing
Homewood’s New York Pizza closing after 40 years