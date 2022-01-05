Talladega County Schools making changes due to COVID surge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Schools in Talladega County are making some changes as students return from Christmas break. This week, Sylacauga City Schools are transitioning to E-learning and Talladega City Schools are reinstating their mask requirement.

Antonio Johnson, has two daughters who attend school in Sylacauga. He believes it’s best for everyone if they spend a few extra days at home because of so much traveling during the holidays.

“I like that because it’s a lot of people that travelled over the holidays,” says Johnson. “Different people go to different areas with The COVID rates going up I think it’s good to sit down for about a week. Just be in their own little community. Their own household. Most people are done traveling by now so they get home for 3-5 days. If they did have something they can quarantine inside their house before returning to school.”

Currently, the positivity rate for COVID-19 is steadily rising in Talladega County. Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller with Sylacauga City schools says this was a major factor when deciding to choose online learning this week.

“In our community we’re so small and tight knit and we have feeder pattern schools,” says Dr. Eller. “So if I’ve got students at the high school with COVID they’ve got siblings at those other buildings. If I have employees at the middle school or elementary school with COVID they’re children are in my buildings, too. So it’s kind of a ripple effect as well.”

Dr. Eller says although health and safety for students is a top priority, so is education. They’ve made preparations to make sure teachers and students are ready for these E-learning days.

“Today, most of today was spent with the teachers getting additional professional development so that they can do effective lessons these next three days,” says Dr. Eller. “The one thing I stress is these are not free days. Instruction is important and must continue. We have to do it in a quality manner. That’s what I charged teachers with doing.”

Sylacauga City School parents can expect an update on plans for next week by Friday.

