Stillman College offering on-site coronavirus testing for students and staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College, a private, historically black college in Tuscaloosa, is welcoming students back from the Christmas break. It’s also requiring them to be tested for COVID-19 before they’re allowed back for classes.

“180 people tested yesterday and we had just under 10 positives yesterday,” according to Dr. Lisa Gary, a member of the Stillman College Public Health Task Force.

Gary gave an update Tuesday how coronavirus testing is going at Stillman College. It’s a requirement for students, faculty and staff ahead of the Spring semester starting this week.

“I really appreciate the school doing this. It makes me feel safe,” Jordan Sims told WBRC.

Sims, a 19-year-old Stillman College student from Atlanta, said he is worried about the Omicron variant and doesn’t want it to impact the Spring semester here. This is the second day that Stillman has offered on-site coronavirus testing for people on campus. It hired Axis Recovery to provide people to test hundreds of students and employees.

Sims appreciates the steps Stillman is taking to protect his safety and that of others on campus.

“A lot of times you don’t really see people wearing masks or feeling the need to get vaccinated or do anything about COVID or just go through the motions. So that’s what worries me the most,” said Sims.

Stillman has a vaccination requirement in addition to a testing requirement.

“So we implemented that all faculty, students and staff be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. So that really is our strongest protective measure for Spring 2022,” Gary continued.

Spring classes at Stillman College resume on Friday January 6th.

