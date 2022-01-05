Snowball fight!: Hoover officer stops to have fun in the snow

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover Police Officer took some time to have a little fun during Monday’s snow day.

While on patrol in the Bluff Park area, Officer Lucas couldn’t pass up the opportunity for a snowball fight with some neighborhood kids.

Here’s what their mom had to say, “Officer Lucas took time from his busy day to stop and throw a few snowballs with my children this morning! It made their week! Such a kind person.”

Hoover Police posted on Facebook: Thanks to Crystal Brophy for capturing it on video and adding, “How awesome. So, I was on the porch and saw a #hooveralpolice stop and jump out and run over to the neighbor kids and jump in playing snowball fight. It was very cool!”

