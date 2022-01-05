Shooting investigation underway in Walker County

DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone was shot in Dora.

Deputies were called to a residence on Bryan Road Tuesday evening.

Officials say an unidentified victim was found at that location. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The investigation continues. We’ll update this story when we know more.

