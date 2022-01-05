LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in Walker County

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone was shot in Dora.
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone was shot in Dora.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone was shot in Dora.

Deputies were called to a residence on Bryan Road Tuesday evening.

Officials say an unidentified victim was found at that location. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The investigation continues. We’ll update this story when we know more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Mother, 2 children killed in Haleyville house fire.
Mom, 2 children killed in Haleyville house fire
Source: WBRC video
FIRST ALERT: Patchy black ice still possible north, another blast of much colder air later this week
Timothy Dean Pinson was found shot and killed on New Year's Day.
Jefferson Co. Coroner’s office looking for family of man killed in Birmingham

Latest News

The scarcity of COVID treatments is creating challenges for health care providers, and the...
State Health Officer says COVID treatments are scarce in Alabama
Omicron continues to run rampant throughout Alabama. The state’s health officer held a news...
State Health Officer: Alabama is not in a good place
After five years, the Alabama legislature has launched a new website. It has the same address...
Alabama legislature unveils updated, more user-friendly website
Police release video showing moments before vehicle set on fire with man inside SOURCE: Metro...
Tenn. Police release video showing moments before van set afire with shooting victim inside