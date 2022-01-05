Schools change schedules ahead of Winter Weather Advisory
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several school systems made changes to their schedules for Thursday, January 6, 2021 ahead of the Winter Weather Advisory.
Cullman County Schools - two-hour delay on Thursday; buses will run two hours late
Lamar County Schools - two-hour delay on Thursday
Marion County Schools - two-hour delay on Thursday
Winston County Schools - two-hour delay on Thursday
