Pickens County Schools moving to remote learning

Officials with Pickens County Schools announced Wednesday that the district will be...
Officials with Pickens County Schools announced Wednesday that the district will be transitioning to remote learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.(WTVY)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Pickens County Schools announced Wednesday that the district will be transitioning to remote learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent Jamie Chapman said all Pickens County Schools and the REACH Program will be closed from January 6th until January 11th. Chapman says meals for all four days will be given out on January 6th from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at each school.

Faculty and students will return to in person learning on January 12th.

COVID-19 Updates

Posted by Pickens County-Schools on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

